Israel Prepares Widescale Military Operation to Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Monday that Israel was getting closer to carrying out Widescale military operations in Gaza than before.

Quds Net News reported Erdan said, “It is not interesting to take such a decision one week before the election, but it must be approved by the cabinet and the prime minister as soon as possible.”

His remarks came amidst tensions between Israel and Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza, after Israeli forces killed and then used a bulldozer to drag the corpse of a Palestinian man.

Palestinians take the fight by launching a barrage of homemade rockets into Israel and Israeli soldiers launching widescale offensive into Gaza.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told local radio stations that preparations for the war with Gaza have been completed for the past six months since last year. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)