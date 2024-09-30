Israel Prepares for ‘Limited’ Ground Aggression in Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army is preparing for a “limited” ground aggression in Lebanon, public broadcaster KAN said on Sunday, as assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has further inflamed tensions in the Middle East, Anadolu Agency reports.

The broadcaster said the move is seriously being considered, despite pressure from Washington, which is still pressing for a cease-fire.

Israeli officials have claimed that the potential invasion aims to establish a buffer security zone in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, does not appear to have made a decision yet.

Washington believes an agreement should be reached between Israel and Hezbollah to avoid a broader military confrontation.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children.

Israeli forces recently began heavy airstrikes on Lebanon, killing several Hezbollah commanders and Nasrallah.

The bombardment has killed hundreds of civilians, and also destroyed homes and infrastructure, displacing tens of thousands. (T/RE1/P2)

