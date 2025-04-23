Israel Occupation Expands Military Control by Paving Morag Axis in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military has completed paving half of the Morag Axis, a key corridor separating Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to local media reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

The strategic route, which has become a new focal point in Israel’s ongoing military campaign, is now fully under Israeli control.

On April 14, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the army had seized control of the Morag Axis. Army Radio compared its significance to the Netzarim Axis in northern Gaza, describing it as a major division line within the besieged territory.

Though six out of twelve kilometers of the road have been paved, recent video footage shows much of the route remains an unpaved dirt path. Watchtowers have been erected along the corridor, with expansion efforts continuing, particularly toward Rafah.

Military sources cited by Israeli news outlet Walla also reported ongoing demolitions and explosive operations across Gaza, especially around the Morag and Netzarim axes and in Rafah. The army is reportedly preparing for maneuvers to divide Gaza City and has nearly reached control of 40% of the Strip.

Despite these developments, no ground operations have yet taken place in Khan Younis. Military officials confirmed that the operation remains limited but hinted at future phases intended to expand control.

The Israeli government maintains that its actions aim to pressure Hamas into a ceasefire and hostage exchange. However, hostage families argue the offensive has failed to secure the release of any captives and accuse officials of using the war to seize land. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

