Israel Launches Arrest Campaign Against Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The occupation forces on Monday arrested seven Palestinian citizens of diffrent parts throughout the occupied West Bank.

The Prisoners Information Office said that the occupation forces raided the town of Kifl Haris near Salfit and arrested the freed prisoner Salem Abu Yaqoub, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

In the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, the occupation soldiers arrested the freed prisoner, Tawfiq Abu Arqoub, while the two young men, Saad Mahmoud Erekat and Ibrahim Ali Rabei, were arrested from the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem.

In the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, the Israeli soldiers arrested the two young men, Jihad Mahmoud Al-Alami and Khaled Issa Al-Salibi, and the young man, Mohammad Ziyad Shamasneh, from the town of Qatana, northwest of Jerusalem.

In a related context, the occupation forces took measurements of the house of the two prisoners, Omar and Ghaith Jaradat, in the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, in preparation for its demolition, and the family evacuated the house. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)