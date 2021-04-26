Israel Issues Detention Order Against A Palestinian Journalist, Alaa Rimawi

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday issued a three-month administrative detention order against Palestinian journalist Alaa Rimawi, according to Khalid Zabarqa, Rimawi’s attorney.

Rimawi was detained last week at his Ramallah home. He immediately began a hunger strike in protest against his detention, Wafa reported.

According to Zabarqa, the Israeli authorities subjected Rimawi to interrogation for his work in the media.

He said Rimawi’s arrest is arbitrary and is not based on any charges, but that his arrest was related to his journalistic work, noting that the issuance of an administrative detention order confirms that, which is a flagrant violation not only of human rights but also a violation of the freedom of the press.

“For the occupation authorities to dare and arrest a journalist and interrogate him for his work in the media is a very dangerous measure aimed at all journalists and media operating in the Palestinian territories,” said Zabarqa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)