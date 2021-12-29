Israel Issues Arbitrary Sentences Against Two Palestinian Children

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation court in Jerusalem issued on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, arbitrary prison sentences against two children from Jerusalem.

The Prisoners Information Office stated that the occupation court sentenced the child Ahmed Sami Abu Al-Hawa,5 years, to a two-year actual prison term, while it sentenced the child prisoner Ahmed Ashraf Abu Sbaitan, 14 years, to 21 months in actual prison, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The prisoners’ media indicated that the occupation forces arrested the two children on February 14, 2021 after raiding their homes and charged them with confronting the occupation forces in Jerusalem, participating in confrontations, and throwing stones and fireworks at the soldiers.

Today, after postponing their trial more than 12 times, the occupation courts issued arbitrary sentences against them.

The prisoners’ media indicated that the occupation targets the children of Jerusalem in particular, with the aim of deterring and intimidating them and keeping them away from confrontations with the occupation soldiers and preventing them from confronting the Judaization of the city and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)