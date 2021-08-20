Israel Extends Sheikh Raed Salah’s Solitary Detention

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday extended Sheikh Raed Salah’s isolation detention for six months.

Israeli police arrested Sheikh Salah in mid-August 2017, and charged him with 12 counts, charged with “inciting violence in his statements.” Quds Press reported.

Sheikh Salah spent 11 months in prison, before being released, under close supervision.

After being released for some time, it has now been extended again with solitary detention.

In February 2020 the Israeli Magistrates Court in the city of Haifa sentenced him to 28 months in prison, on charges of “inciting violence and terrorism”. The sentence was reduced to 17 months, after deducting the period he had previously served 11 months.

A member of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, Husam Badran said, Sheikh Salah’s continued detention shows the fear of the occupation of the Palestinian fighters who are firm in defending the people.

Badran believes, Sheikh Salah will remain the flag bearer of the struggle, because he is a person whose name is always associated with Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

Badran stressed that the crimes committed by the occupation of the Palestinian fighters will not change the beliefs of the land owners and the rights of the citizens.

“The Palestinian people will not compromise until liberation and return are achieved,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)