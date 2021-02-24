Israeli Court Extends Shaykh Raed Salah’s Isolation Period

Jerusalem, MINA – Khaled Zabarqa, lawyer for Sheikh Raed Salah, said an Israeli court transferred Sheikh Salah last week to an isolation cell at the Ohli Kedar prison in the Beersheba desert under poor conditions of detention.

Zabarqa explained that as quoted by the PIC on Wednesday, the Israeli Prison Office submitted a request to extend Shaykh Salah’s isolation for another six months, after the end of the first six month period.

Sheikh Salah (62), a figure in the Palestinian cause, was prevented by the Israeli court from talking or meeting anyone except his lawyer and his family.

“Shaykh Salah is a well-known, influential and important symbol for the media, but according to the Israeli interpretation, he is a threat to Israel’s security,” stressed the lawyer.

Zabarga also explained that Shaykh Salah, who was the head of the northern branch of the Islamic movement in 1948, still had high morale regardless of Israel’s actions against him. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)