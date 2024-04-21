Even if Thousand Red Cows Slaughtered, Al-Aqsa Won’t Change: Raed Salah

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the Islamic Movement in the occupied northern region of Palestine, emphasized that even though the Zionists slaughtered a thousand red cows and their blood flowed on the threshold of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, it would not change the eternal facts of Palestine.

“Al Aqsa Mosque, as stated in the Qur’an: “Glorified is He who brought His servant at night from the Grand Mosque to the Al Aqsa Mosque, around which We blessed, to show him Our Signs. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Seeing.” He said, quoted from Palinfo on Saturday.

He conveyed this in a video, commenting on the Zionist attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation and desecration of its sanctity, the most recent being their call to slaughter sacrifices in exchange for large gifts.

“Recently, there has been a lot of discussion regarding the issue of the red cow and its slaughter, as well as the impact of its slaughter on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and of course there have been various analyzes regarding this matter and it seems to have taken a global dimension in this context. “The media has started discussing this issue,” said Sheikh Salah.

He explained that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque had previously been the target of occupation by the Crusaders. At that time, the Crusaders converted the Marwani prayer room into a stable for their horses and they dug holes in the pillars of the Marwani prayer room, then they used to tie the horses to the poles.

“It is normal for these horses to defecate in the Marwani prayer room and let me ask, does this behavior change anything at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque? “The answer is clear: the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque remains as it is now and will remain so until the Day of Judgment,” he said.

“Let me stop and focus on other scenes. When the Crusaders turned the Dome of the Rock into a church. In the rock that was still under the roof of the Dome of the Rock, they dug a cylindrical hole in it. Why? Because they used to put a pig on the stone, slaughter it and the blood would flow from the cylinder hole. The blood of slaughtered pigs flows under the roof of the Dome of the Rock. Did the pigs’ blood change anything at Al-Aqsa Mosque? “The answer is clear: the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque remains the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and will remain so until the Day of Judgment,” he added.

“Therefore, I say with full confidence, even if a thousand red cows are slaughtered, nothing will change in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it will remain eternal with its truth, as is the eternal truth of the Holy Quran,” he stressed. .

“And we will continue to read the words of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala: ‘Glorified is He who brought His Servant at night from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque, around which We blessed, to show him Our Signs. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Seeing.'” he said.

The extremist group “Return to the Temple Mount” announced the allocation of a financial reward of 50,000 shekels to anyone who succeeds in smuggling and slaughtering sacrifices inside the Islamic holy site during the Jewish Passover holiday, on Sunday and Monday. They also allocate other financial rewards to anyone who tries to smuggle the sacrifice even if they fail. (T/RE1/P2)

