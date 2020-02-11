Free Shaykhul Aqsha Raed Salah!

Israeli Occupation Authority Court on Monday, February 10 sentenced the Head of the Islamic Movement, Shaykh Raed Salah, in the form of a 28-month prison sentence. He was blamed according to the Zionist entity “inciting terror” in a series of speeches or sermons he delivered.

Shaykh Salah has condemned the accusation against him as a mistake, that all proceedings in this case were “far from the truth.”

Shaykh Salah’s defense team issued a statement stating that “since 2017, restrictions have been imposed on the Shaykh Al-Aqsa by preventing him from communicating with the public and media because the occupation authorities are fully aware that every word that comes out of him has significant implications and impacts.”

The case against Shaykh Salah began when he delivered a sermon at Al-Quds which was occupied in 2007. He condemned “Israel’s racist policies in Al-Quds,” and demanded Israel so that Muslims can worship freely at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Shaykh Raed Salah is a Palestinian fighter cleric.

Raed Salah, known as “Shaykh Al-Aqsa” was born in the village of Al-Lajun near the northern city of Umm Fahm, Palestine (now occupied by Israel) in 1958. A village inherited from generation to generation but they were driven out of Israel in 1948 after the war bleed with Israeli Zionists.

Israeli Zionists burned down all the houses there and took control of the land so that the people left and fled to Umm Al-Fahm in the hope that they would be able to return to their villages one day.

Shaykh Salah lived in the city of Umm Al-Fahm. He has a calm personality, is loved by his friends because he is polite and virtuous. He is the father of eight children.

He has a large family root in Palestine known as “Abu Syaqrah” one of the families who survived in his village and the Israel did not succeed in driving them out.

Shaykh Salah studied at Umm Al-Fahm and studied at the Islamic Sharia Faculty of Hebron University, south of the West Bank in Palestine. Since its inception, his activities have begun with the defense of Palestinian rights and the holy sites there.

He has been active in the da’wah field in the “green zone” region since receiving high school education. He was one of the founders of Islamic movement in the occupied territories of Israel in the early 70s and became one of its major figures.

The Determination of struggle that never came out of his words, “I promised to be faithful in myself after I promised to be loyal to God to give my life, my time, and everything I had for Al-Quds Asy-Sharif and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Shaykh Raed Salah joined the Freedom Flotilla aid fleet through the Gaza blockade. This fleet was hijacked by Israeli warships in international waters.

His famous speech on Freedom Flotilla at that time, “O our citizens, surging with your tears, think of our Al-Quds holy place, history, days and glory. Come forward with your wave of tears to the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is now alone. Say it repeatedly aloud without fear “.

“As long as Al-Quds is in danger, we will not sleep, as long as Al-Aqsa is in danger we will not sleep. How can anyone sleep while he has a definite time to celebrate the holiday with God, a definite promise? ”

Since 2015, Israel has banned Salah from traveling abroad for reasons that appear to be related to “national security”.

The Islamic Movement in the occupied territories of Israel, which was founded by Shaykh Salah in 1971, has an estimated 20,000 members and has been banned by Israeli authorities since 2015.

The movement has wide support among Israeli Palestinians and also gained popularity by running a charity network, kindergartens, health clinics, and social services.

The members of Israeli Palestinian minority, representing about 20 percent of the population in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, have citizenship but face widespread discrimination in terms of housing, social services, and employment opportunities. (T/RE1)

