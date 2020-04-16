Israel Destroys Palestinian Property Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Jerusalem, MINA – In the midst of efforts to deal with the threat of a deadly pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), Israel continues to target destruction of property owned by Palestinians.

Norwegian Refugee Agency (NRC) on Wednesday said Israeli activities target homes, water sources, sanitation, health facilities owned by Palestinians are a violation of international law and disrupt efforts to deal with the impact of Covid-19.

“The demolition and eviction that is still ongoing is Israel’s plan to annex most of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank,” the NRC said in a statement quoted by MINA from Wafa News Agency on Thursday, April 16.

Land grabbing not only seizes Palestinian rights and self-determination, but also cuts the coordination between Israeli and Palestinian authorities needed to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

“This is Israel’s legal responsibility to protect Palestinians in the occupied territories,” said Jan Egeland, NRC Secretary General.

Egeland urged Israeli authorities to immediately stop the destruction and seizure of property in the West Bank, including humanitarian elief supplies.

“This is not the time to undermine global efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he stressed.

Egeland also called on the international community to act to ensure Israel complies with international law and to join the global call against the pandemic.

Since Israel confirmed the first Covid-19 case on February 21, the UN reported Israel has destroyed 69 buildings belonging to Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. It caused 63 people to flee and 417 others were affected. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)