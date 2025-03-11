Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct House-to-House Raid in Azzun, Northern West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army launched a house-to-house raid in the Palestinian town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, on Tuesday, marking the latest escalation in the occupied territory, according to witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli occupation forces searched several houses in the town and detained around 200 people for field interrogation before releasing them. However, several individuals were taken into custody during the raid.

Footage and photos shared by activists on social media showed Palestinian residents being arrested in only their underwear.

Azzun has been the target of multiple Israeli raids due to its location on a main road frequently used by illegal Israeli settlers between the cities of Qalqilya and Ramallah in the northern West Bank.

Also Read: Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

This raid comes amid an ongoing deadly military offensive by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank since January 21, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 65 Palestinians and displaced thousands.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 931 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the onset of the assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus