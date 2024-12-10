Israel Conducts 300 Airstrikes on Syria within 48 Hours

Sana’a, MINA – Israeli forces have conducted nearly 300 air raids on Syria within 48 hours, targeting military sites across the country and significantly weakening the Syrian Air Force, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Middle East Monitor.

Overnight, the Israeli air force launched attacks on Salamiyah in Hama’s eastern countryside and the Shayrat airbase in Homs. Strikes also hit military installations in Raqqa’s northern region, bringing the reported total to 250 raids.

On the ground, Israeli tanks advanced past Quneitra into Damascus’s countryside, positioning just three kilometres from Qatna and 20 kilometres from the capital.

Local sources confirmed the occupation of multiple towns, including Aarna, Hinah and Al-Husseiniyah in Damascus’s southern countryside.

This escalation follows the collapse of President Bashar Al-Assad’s government on Sunday. Israel seized the opportunity to expand its occupation, capturing the Golan Heights buffer zone in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement. The strategic Mount Hermon in Golan, a critical vantage point, also fell under the occupation state’s control. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)