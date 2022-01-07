Israel Condemns Right-wing Activists’ Attacks on Photojournalists

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli government on Thursday condemned the attack by right-wing activists on an Anadolu Agency photojournalist, Fayz Abu Rumaila in Tel Aviv.

“Freedom of the press is a sacred value of Israeli democracy,” the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) said in a tweet.

Right-wing Israeli activists on Wednesday beat Abu Rumaial who was covering an event in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is being treated.

According to Wafa, right-wing Israeli activists demonstrated in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital against the release of Abu Hawash.

Israel agreed to release Abu Hawash on February 26, 2022. That led him to end his 141-day hunger strike in a row, protesting his detention without charge or trial. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)