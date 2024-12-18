Israel Committs Genocide in Gaza over Past 14 Months: Euro-Med

Gaza, MINA – Euro-Med Monitor said the destruction of entire Palestinian towns and neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army is a clear manifestation of the crime of genocide that Israel has committed in the Gaza Strip over the past 14 months, and a major tool for its implementation, Middle East Monitor reported.

Euro-Med added, in a statement on Tuesday, that this crime is not limited to the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians or the gradual annihilation of two million basic elements of survival, but has also extended to the total annihilation of Palestinian cities, obliterating their architectural fabric and civilization.

This systematic destruction aims to erase the Palestinian national and cultural identity, impose permanent forced displacement, prevent return, disperse communities, and erase their collective memory. It is a deliberate attempt to obliterate their physical and human existence while destroying their past, present and future, it added.

Euro-Med explained that the information documented by its field teams, together with testimonies from families forcibly displaced from northern Gaza, revealed that the Israeli occupation army has been carrying out, since its third ground offensive in the northern Gaza Strip starting on October 5, 2024, a policy of complete erasure and destruction.

The methods used include demolition using robots and booby-trapped barrels, aerial bombardment with destructive weapons, planting explosives for remote demolition, and demolition with bulldozers using Israeli military and civilian machinery.

The pattern of destruction shows that it is not militarily necessary but serves the deliberate purpose of erasing the Palestinian material and cultural existence. This constitutes a gross violation of international law, the statement highlighted.

It noted that the Israeli occupation army targeted dozens of archaeological and urban sites, such as mosques, churches, archaeological sites, historical buildings in Gaza City, in addition to public and private museums, cultural centers, and universities that are an important part of Gaza’s civilized identity.

Euro-Med reiterates its call on all states to assume their international responsibilities, stop the genocide and all the heinous crimes committed in the Gaza Strip, and protect the civilians there.

Euro-Med also called for the issuance of ICC arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant at the earliest opportunity, and their handover to the international court. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)