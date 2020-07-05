Israel Commits 172 Violations Against Gaza Fishermen

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Human Rights Institute reported that Israel have committed 172 violations of fishermen in Gaza, Palestine during the first six months of 2020.

The statement appeared in a report released by the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights (non-government) on Saturday.

“The violation is reflected in restrictions on fishing areas, shooting of fishermen, hostage taking, including seizure of boats and equipment belonging to fishermen,” the statement was quoted as saying by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo).

The human rights institution continued the violation had an impact on the number of fish catches and certainly affected the decreasing number of fishermen.

“The number of people involved in the fisheries sector in the Gaza Strip in 2019 reached 5,606 workers, including 3,606 fishermen. While in 1997, the number of workers in the sector reached 10 thousand workers, “said the agency.

It is not only that, the agency continued, due to Israel’s actions many fishermen have fallen into poverty because the fisheries sector is one of the main sources of the economy in Gaza.

“In addition to contributing to national products, it also supports the availability of food for the Palestinian population,” said the human rights agency. (T / RE1/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)