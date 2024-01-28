Israel Arrests 22 more Palestinians in West 

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army arrested 22 more Palestinians in military raids carried out in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,330, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The latest arrests took place in the cities of Qalqilya, Jenin, and Hebron.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 373 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 4,300 others injured.

In the Gaza Strip, at least 26,422 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 65,087 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)