Israeli Forces Detain at Least 25 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained on Thursday at least 25 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, including money changers, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Prisoner’s Society, according to Wafa.

Israeli soldiers raided several money changers in Ramallah, Tulkarm and Jenin and broke into their shops and homes, seizing millions of dollars, arresting several owners of the businesses, and causing heavy damage to the shops and homes.

Raids and arrests were also reported in the Nablus, Jericho, Hebron, Tubas and Qalqilya governorates, said the organizations.

The Israeli occupation detained 4820 Palestinians in the West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

