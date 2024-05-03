UN Repeat Warns against Israeli Military Operation in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The UN and humanitarian partners on Thursday reiterated their warnings about the devastating impact of Israel’s potential ground attack against Rafah on civilians and humanitarian operations, Anadolu Agency reports.

At a daily news conference, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Rafah is a “crucial center” for humanitarian operations, with dozens of humanitarian organizations having life-saving materials located there.

Dujarric said, “Rafah is absolutely central to our ongoing efforts to provide food, water, health, sanitation, hygiene, and other critical support to people across Gaza.”

He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of civilians seek refuge there to escape bombs, famine, and disease.

Regarding whether Israel has provided them with information about the attack on Rafah, Dujarric responded, “We are not privy to (Israel’s) their military operations.”

Asked about if civilians are leaving Rafah, Dujarric stated that they do not have a clear figure on this but that they have not observed a significant humanitarian movement.

Despite growing international opposition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

Rafah is the last remaining area in the Gaza Strip where Israel has not yet formally announced the entry of its troops to continue the onslaught against Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)