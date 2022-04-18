Israel Again Attacks Muslim Worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Early Sunday

Al-Quds City, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces again stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Al-Quds City (Jerusalem), Palestine, early Sunday and attacked and injured dozens of Muslim worshipers who were all Palestinians.

The raids by heavily armed forces were in an attempt to secure the entry of Israeli extremist Jewish settlers into the holy site to celebrate the Jewish Passover, Palestinian National News Agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said dozens of worshipers were injured, five of whom were transferred to hospital for medical treatment while the rest were being cared for by local medics in makeshift tents inside the first Qibla complex for Muslims.

Earlier hundreds of Israeli police officers stormed the compound and fired stun grenades and tear gas at them and physically attacked many others.

The invading forces chased the people in the compound towards the silver-domed Al-Qibli Mosque, in the southern area of ​​the Al-Aqsa compound, and locked them there,

Meanwhile the women present at the shrine were pushed into the gold-domed Dome of the Rock and locked there by the invading forces.

Hundreds of worshipers were even driven from the compound under Israeli brutal force, including beating worshipers with batons by Israeli police and terrorizing others using stun grenades.

At least five worshipers were arrested by the invading forces.

The Israeli offensive lasted until hundreds of Israeli Jewish extremist settlers who stormed the compound to celebrate Passover were evacuated from the holy site.

The attack was the second since Friday amid calls by the extremist Jewish organization Temple Mount for its followers to organize a mass tour of Al-Aqsa to celebrate the Jewish Passover and potentially offer a lamb sacrifice on this occasion inside the complex of Islam’s third holiest site.

Today’s Israeli attack comes despite the first attack on Friday morning being met with statements of condemnation by world leaders, the United Nations and the European Union.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)