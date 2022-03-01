Isra’ Mi’raj Commemoration in Al-Aqsa Taiinted by Israeli Police Attack️

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Monday morning and evening attacked Palestinian Muslims who were gathering to commemorate Isra’ Mi’raj at the Damascus Gate, one of the gates of the old city of Jerusalem.

According to Wafa’s report, heavily armed Israeli police attacked Palestinians, injuring dozens of people, including a baby and two children in the incident.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated at least 31 cases of injuries, four of which were transferred to hospital. A six-month-old baby and a child with special needs were reportedly injured in the face as a result of a stun tube attack fired by Israeli police.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian Muslims celebrated Al-Isra Wal Miraj on Monday by praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Isra Wal Miraj is commemorated every year on the 27th of the month of Rajab, almost one month before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

