Ismail Haniyeh to Be Buried in Doha

Doha, MINA – Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh is scheduled to be buried in Doha, Qatar on Friday (August 1), Anadolu Agency reports.

However, as of this news update, the matter is still under discussion between Hamas officials and Iran regarding Haniyeh’s burial.

Iran, Hamas, and Qatar have not yet issued official statements regarding Haniyeh’s final resting place.

Previously, some Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike targeting his residence in northern Tehran around 2 a.m. local time.

The attack reportedly occurred at a guest house for war veterans managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier, the Israeli military declined to comment on Haniyeh’s killing.

Haniyeh was re-elected as head of the Hamas political bureau in 2021 for a second consecutive term, which is scheduled to end in 2025. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)