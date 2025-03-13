Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

Doha, MINA – Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE on Wednesday convened in Doha to discuss strategies for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee.

According to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers focused on ways to promote and mobilize funding for the Arab-Islamic plan aimed at the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza.

Egypt will host the International Reconstruction Conference next month in collaboration with the United Nations and the Palestinian government. Approximately 100 donor countries and organizations are expected to participate.

The statement also highlighted the discussions in Doha regarding the coordination of the Arab stance, as well as the outcomes from both the extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo and the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, which addressed support for the Palestinian people.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a separate meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The two diplomats discussed efforts to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ways to implement the Arab plan. []

