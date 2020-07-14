Islamic Organization Reject Israel Court’s Judgment Closes Bab Al-Rahma

Al-Quds, MINA – Islamic organizations in East Jerusalem on Monday (July 13) rejected an Israeli court decision to close Bab Al-Rahma area inside Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the old city of Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

The organizations, including Waqf, which is a department of the Jordanian government, said in a statement that Israeli police informed them of an Israeli court ruling issued on July 2 to close the area of ​​the Bab Al-Rahma place of worship for Muslim worshipers.

“The Bab Al-Rahma prayer area is an integral part of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is intended for Muslims only with divine rights and is not subject to negotiations or concessions even on a single piece of land,” the organization was quoted as saying by the WAFA.

They emphasize that the complex is purely Islamic and that Israel has no rights or authority over it.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is higher than subject to court decisions regardless of their status or political decisions,” he explained

“Muslims do not accept or recognize this illegal occupation decision, and therefore will not comply,” he added.

The Waqf Department, which is in charge of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other property in East Jerusalem, said they did not go to Israeli courts because they had no authority and power to govern the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the 1967 Israeli occupation.

“The occupation decision is against freedom of worship and against international law and norms,” ​​said the Islamic organizations.

They hold the Israeli government responsible for any damage that will befall Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Muslim and Palestinian leaders accuse Israel of trying to change the status quo which has been decades old in the holy complex of 144 dunum (one dunum = 100 m2) which includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, in addition to several other prayer places, including Bab Al- Rahma.

They say Israel is trying to turn the Bab Al-Rahma into a Jewish prayer area to finally build a Jewish temple there as a start to divide and finally take over all the Al-Aqsa complexes and turn it into a Jewish temple.

They warned that such actions could trigger violent religious strife across the region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)