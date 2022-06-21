Islam Rejects Extremism & Terrorism

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala Says in Surah Al-Baqarah verse 143:

وَكَذٰلِكَ جَعَلْنٰكُمْ اُمَّةً وَّسَطًا لِّتَكُوْنُوْا شُهَدَاۤءَ عَلَى النَّاسِ وَيَكُوْنَ الرَّسُوْلُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيْدًا ۗ وَمَا جَعَلْنَا الْقِبْلَةَ الَّتِيْ كُنْتَ عَلَيْهَآ اِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَنْ يَّتَّبِعُ الرَّسُوْلَ مِمَّنْ يَّنْقَلِبُ عَلٰى عَقِبَيْهِۗ وَاِنْ كَانَتْ لَكَبِيْرَةً اِلَّا عَلَى الَّذِيْنَ هَدَى اللّٰهُ ۗوَمَا كَانَ اللّٰهُ لِيُضِيْعَ اِيْمَانَكُمْ ۗ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ بِالنَّاسِ لَرَءُوْفٌ رَّحِيْمٌ (البقرة [٢]: ١٤٣)

“And similarly We have made you (Muslims) a middle class so that you may be witnesses of (deeds) of mankind and that the Messenger (Muhammad) may be witnesses of (deeds) you. We have not made a qibla that (formerly) you (oriented) to it, except that We may know who followed the Messenger and who turned back. Indeed, (the change of Qibla) is very heavy, except for those who have been guided by Allah. And Allah will not waste your faith. Indeed, Allah is Most Gracious, Most Merciful to mankind.”

Prof. Wahbah al-Zuhaili in Al-Munir’s interpretation emphasizes that the word “al-wasath” is something that is in the middle. This meaning is used for commendable traits or actions, such as being brave is the middle between fear and recklessness.

Meanwhile, Shaykh Muhammad bin Jarir At-Thabary has a very interesting definition, namely giving the meaning of al-wasath with al-‘adl, because only fair people can be balanced and can be called the chosen one.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala has made the Muslims the best people, enforcers of justice, givers of peace and security among groups and groups, not exceeding limits in upholding the teachings of their religion, nor will they be willing to fulfill their obligations.

Theologically, Islam instills the value of monotheism. Islam denies atheism or polytheism. Islam rejects the maddiyun path which is slave to the material and worldly, also rejects the spiritual path which is based on laziness on the grounds of pursuing ukhrawi, but forgetting worldly affairs.

Islam consists of components of aqidah, muamalah, and morals which must be implemented in a harmonious, synchronous and balanced manner. Islam does not merely offer knowledge, but requires the practice of that knowledge which leads to the benefit of mankind.

Muslims as wasathan ummah require to be able to interact with all parties openly by prioritizing togetherness. Social relations are formed by not limiting themselves to religious barriers, but being able to live in harmony side by side with adherents of other religions, interacting with various ethnic groups, different skin colors, and all other differences.

Extremist groups are those who embrace violence. This group tends to be closed-minded, rejects opinions that are not the same as them, is intolerant, anti-difference and justifies all means to achieve goals.

Extremism is influenced by domestic factors such as; injustice, poor welfare, low education, disappointed in the government, and endless revenge. Meanwhile, external factors include; shallow religious understanding, narrow and textual interpretations, and indoctrination of false religious teachings.

Islam does not teach extremism and terrorism at all, which promotes violent methods, and feels that he and his group are the most correct in understanding religion.

This is a common task that must be carried out by all Muslims, which is to give understanding to the people correctly, not to be mistaken, let alone wrong, so that it causes division of the Ummah, extremism and acts of terrorism.

Islam is a religion that is Rahmatan lil Alamin, spreading love to the whole world. Not only to humans, even to animals, plants and the environment who must feel the tender love and the breadth of grace with the presence of Islam in their midst.

The Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam advised, a good Muslim is one who gives a sense of security to anyone around him, to the environment where he hangs out and works, and the community where he lives, so as to create peace and tranquility and coolness in social life.

In another hadith, he said:

(رواه الطبرانى ودارالقطنى) « المُؤْمِنُ يَأْلَفُ وَيُؤْلَفُ ، وَلَا خَيْرَ فِيْمَنْ لَا يَأْلَفُ ، وَلَا يُؤْلَفُ، وَخَيْرُ النَّاسِ أَنْفَعُهُمْ لِلنَّاسِ »ـ

“The believer is friendly and there is no good for someone who is not friendly. And the best of people are those who are most beneficial to as many people as possible.” (HR. Thabrani and Daruquthni)

So, any activity that smells of extremism, radicalism and terrorism is contrary to the teachings of Islam which are peaceful, cool and reassuring.

Extremism, however, must not spread among the ummah. However, to stop it, don’t do it in the same extreme and violent way. As the saying goes “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can dispel it, and hatred cannot contain hatred, only love can extinguish it.”

What are the instructions of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam in tackling extremism and terrorism among the ummah? Hudzaifah bin Yaman, a friend who is a genius, has a futuristic view, asked the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam about various slander that will occur at the end of time.

The answer of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam is very straightforward.

تَلْزَمُ جَمَاعَةَ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاِمَامَهُمْ (رواه البخارى)

“Stay with the Muslim Jama’ah and their Imam.” (HR Al-Bukhari)

This is a clear explanation as a way out of all fitnah syarr (evil), and duatun ‘ala abwabi jahannam, which is manifested in real conditions with the rise of ideologies that divide the ummah, extremism and terrorism.

All slander has one answer to solve it, namely by living together in an Islamic society.

For Muslims, the hadith is a guide on how to implement Islamic sharia in a peaceful manner, away from extremism.

The hadith also shows that Muslims should always strive to practice and uphold the noble values ​​of community life, with guidance, so that every step of the way is always together, controlled and coordinated.

Islam emphasizes the importance of togetherness, because life in this world is like sailing in the middle of a wide ocean. The rolling waves are able to carry anyone and anything tossed about in the middle of the ocean. So, living together in an Islamic society is like a large ship that can accommodate many people to be able to sail, delivering its passengers to reach one goal, namely the establishment of justice and the implementation of Islamic sharia on this earth.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala save us all from various slander, free humans from all forms of colonialism and injustice, justice will return to the face of the earth and Muslims are able to create an Islamic society in accordance with the guidance of Allah and His Messenger who carries the mission of Islam that is Merciful. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)