Iranian Khrag Warships Visits to Indonesia Bring Peace Message and Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – The Captain of the Kharg Warship Iran Capt. Ehsan Nasir said the arrival of the warship resting at the Port of Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, this time brought a message of peace and friendship from the people of Iran and the people of Indonesia.

“We have come to Indonesia to spread our relations with Indonesia, especially in the defense sector, after passing more than 5,000 miles in various seas and waters,” Nasir told media crews invited to visit the Kharg ship at Tanjung Priok Port on Thursday, February 27.

Present on the occasion, the Ambassador of Iran to Indonesia H.E. Mr. Mohammad Azad, Captain of the Iranian Kharg Warship Capt. Ehsan Nasir, Flag Officer Captain Farhaf Fattahi, and Colonel Mohammad Behrouz, Defense Attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We, in cooperation with all countries on the coast of the Indian Ocean. We will monitor the developments and contribute to security in the Indian Ocean waters, “said Captain Nasir.

He considered Indonesia is a strong country, in terms of defense because Indonesia is a vast archipelago. According to him, securing a large country is not an easy matter and Indonesia has done it perfectly.

“Of course Indonesia as a big country, a country that has a major role in securing international waters especially in the Indian Ocean is one of the countries that we want to expand cooperation with Indonesia. “Of course we also have good experience in securing international waters such as the Strait of the Hormones and waters in the northern part of the Indian Strait,” he said.

The trip which took 40 days brought 400 students or cadets from universities owned by the Navy in Iran. Along the way the cadets are given education in terms of electronics, mechanical science, weaponry, and maritime science.

“As the two countries that have the largest number of Muslims, of course the presence of young cadets in Indonesia builds their interaction with the local community, by visiting tourist attractions, so that cadets can know Indonesian culture, this is valuable knowledge and education for them. as a direct lesson to be received in the field, “said Captain Nasir.

The Iranian Kharg Warship docked at Pier 300 of Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta since Tuesday and leave for Iran on Friday. The visit was to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)