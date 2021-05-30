Indonesia Releases Iranian and Panamanian Tanker Ships

Photo: escort of the captain of MT Horse (Bakamla RI)

Batam, MINA – The Iranian-flagged tanker MT Horse and Panama-flagged MT Frea were finally released by the Indonesian authorities after completing court processions since January 2021.

The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) with elements of KN Pulau Dana-323 carried out monitoring of the two ships leaving Indonesia at Batu Ampar Port on Friday.

Previously, Bakamla explained that MT Horse and MT Frea were detained on suspicion of sending oil illegally.

The verdict at the Batam District Court on Tuesday stated that the MT Horse skipper Mehdi Monghasemjahromi and MT Freya Chen Yi Qun were found guilty.

The two captains were sentenced to one year in prison and did not need to be served on probation for two years.

Especially for MT Freya, he was fined IDR 2 billion because he was proven to have spilled oil into the sea which could damage the environment.

The captain of MT Horse and MT Freya received the verdict. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)