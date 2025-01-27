Indonesia and Japan Coast Guard Ship Hold Joint Anti-Piracy Pursuit Exercise

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla RI) conducted a joint Passing Exercise (Passex) with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Settsu PLH-07 in the waters of Jakarta on Friday, January 24.

The training, which focused on anti-piracy vessel pursuit patrols, was led by the Commander of KN Pulau Marore-322, Lieutenant Colonel Bakamla Adi Poetra Sitanggang, alongside the Commander of JCG Ship Settsu PLH-07, Captain Kawasaki Kazushige.

The joint exercise involved the deployment of approximately 40 personnel, using both the KN Pulau Marore-322 and the JCG Settsu PLH-07. The exercise scenario included tactical communications (comms check), harbor departure maneuvers (leaving harbour), hijacking response drills (combine training), photo exercises (photo ex), and the closing Finnex/Farewell procedure.

“This activity is part of Bakamla RI’s efforts to realize operational capabilities in line with the Optimal Bakamla RI Posture for 2025-2045. We hope that this exercise will continue to enhance the knowledge and professionalism of personnel, preparing them for future missions,” stated the Head of Bakamla RI, Rear Admiral TNI Dr. Irvansyah, S.H., M.Tr., Opsla., in his remarks.

Meanwhile, Funahashi, Chief Communicator of JCG, stated that this joint exercise is part of the ongoing cooperation between Bakamla and JCG in tackling criminal activities in Indonesian waters. Additionally, the exercise aims to strengthen the cooperation between both parties in crime prevention and maritime surveillance.

In addition to the Passing Exercise, the arrival of the JCG Settsu PLH-07 also marks the review of the Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE) Training for 2025, conducted by Bakamla RI in cooperation with the Mobile Cooperation Team (MCT) of JCG. Bakamla RI officially held the MLE Training from January 21-23, 2025.

This routine training is designed to enhance the capabilities of Bakamla RI personnel in securing Indonesian waters and jurisdiction, as well as to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, particularly in personnel capacity building.

This year’s MLE training focused on arresting techniques, aimed at enhancing the skills of Bakamla RI personnel in apprehending suspects, which is vital for managing and preventing potential situations during maritime security and safety patrols. [ ]

