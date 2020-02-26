Indonesia-Iran Celebrates 70 Years of Diplomatic Relations, Kharg Ships Visit Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia began their diplomatic relations in 1950. The two countries will now celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2020. In this connection a series of activities will be carried out by the two countries to celebrate this noble momentum.

It was said by Colonel Mohammad Behrouz, Defense Attache of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in a written statement received by MINA in Jakarta on Tuesday, February 25.

“One of the agendas planned by the two parties to welcome 70 years of diplomatic relations is a visit between the two countries’ ships. Where today the Kharg ship, owned by the Iranian armed forces, is visiting Jakarta, ” he said.

He said the Kharg Ship departed from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran and brought 300 students from the Iranian Navy Academy. Kharg will be in Indonesia for four days, enter Tanjung Priok port on Tuesday and will leave Indonesia on Friday, February 28.

“The Republic of Indonesia is a friendly country for the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two countries work together in various fields. Likewise, in the field of defense there was mutual visits between military officials of the two countries and there was good determination between the two parties to expand cooperation, “Behrouz said.

According to him, Iran and Indonesia have a very strategic and important role to maintain security in west and east Asia, especially in the waters of their respective regions including the Strait of Hormoz and the Strait of Malacca.

“The meeting with Indonesian Navy officials, Open Ship and sports together with Indonesian Navy Academy students, is part of a series of activities to be carried out by Kharg ships in Indonesia,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)