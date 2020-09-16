Iranian Ambassador and Editor of Mi’raj News Agency Meet Virtually

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Indonesia, Timor Leste and ASEAN, Mohammad Azad on Wednesday held a virtual introductory meeting with the Chief Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) Ismet Rauf.

During the virtual meeting, Ambassador Azad was accompanied by Public Diplomacy Officer Ali Pahlevani Rad and Third Secretary Bita Zolali. Meanwhile, MINA consisted of Chief Editor Ismet Rauf, Secretary Widi Kusnadi, Head of Arabic Desk, Rifa Arifin, Head of Reporter, Rana Setiawan and deputy, Rendi Setiawan.

Ambassador Azad who has served in Indonesia three times in different positions, discussed the 70 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Indonesia.

He also wants to know more about the MINA so that he coulf establish a cooperation.

“Now, it is 70 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Indonesia. The relationship between the two has been established for a long time, ”said Ambassador Azad.

Meanwhile, welcoming Ambassador Azad’s statement, Editor in Chief of MINA Ismet Rauf emphasized that as an international news agency, MINA displays objective, accurate and balanced information in accordance with the standards of professionalism of the press.

Ismet also emphasized that MINA has been in the journey of eight years since its establishment as a news agency that prioritizes the values ​​of unity, truth, balance, and justice in reporting.

MINA has established itself as a media that plays a role in reporting on the Islamic world and the Palestinian struggle in particular.

“Becoming a trusted mass media as a reflection of Islam rahmatan lil ‘alamin is indeed our vision (Mi’raj News Agency). For that, MINA can be used as a source of information and reference by various national and international institutions, “he said.

On that occasion, Ismet also introduced MINA’s featured column called “Ambassador Talk” which is the result of exclusive interviews with foreign ambassadors; as well as Indonesian ambassadors who served in various countries.

After the presentation from the Chief Editor, Ambassador Azad expressed his highest appreciation for the role of the Mi’raj News Agency in broadcasting news and articles to uphold the image of Islam, as well as taking an active role in the struggle for Islam as well as fighting for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sovereignty of Palestine as an independent country.

He also stated that he is ready to cooperate with MINA and ready to fulfill requests to conduct exclusive interviews in the Ambassador Talk program with the MINA editorial team.

Not only that, the Iranian Ambassador will prepare various news links from Iran in various languages, so that MINA can use it as news material.

“In connection with 70 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Indonesia, we are ready to send documents and news materials related to the political, economic, cultural and social views of the Islamic Republic of Iran that can be utilized,” said Ambassador Azad.

Ambassador Azad hopes that Iran and Indonesia will continue to collaborate so that it can strengthen the brotherhood.

“And I believe that with the cooperation of all elements of the two countries, we can strengthen brotherhood and expand cooperation in various fields,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)