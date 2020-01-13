Iran Agrees De-escalation As Solution for Crisis with US

Tehran, MINA – Iran signaled on Sunday to support reducing the escalation with the United States (US) after 10 days of rising tensions between the two countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said after receiving the visit of Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Tehran. Manila Bulletin reported.

In a meeting between Rouhani and Sheikh Tamim, the two sides agreed that reducing the escalation was “the only solution” for the regional crisis.

Qatar hosts the region’s largest US military base, but also maintains strong ties with Iran, in sharing the world’s largest gas field.

“The visit took place at a critical time in the region,” Emir said, during his first official visit to the Islamic Republic.

“We agree that the only solution to this crisis is de-escalation from all parties and dialogue,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rouhani said “We have decided to conduct more consultation and cooperation for the security of the entire region.”

Meanwhile, in the Iranian capital, angry protests erupted after the crash of a crashed Ukrainian plane in Iran.

The US President Donald Trump warned Iran not to harm protesters and against a repeat of the deadly crackdown on demonstrations in November that triggered an increase in fuel prices.

The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Trump was still willing to “sit down and discuss without preconditions new ways to advance” with Iran.

Tehran has firmly refused to hold talks with Washington unless sanctions are lifted first.

Tehran says it supports easing tensions after the United States killed a respected Iranian general, chief of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike in Baghdad. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)