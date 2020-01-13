Japanese PM Warns US-Iran Conflict to Affect International Stability

Jeddah, MINA – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hoped the United States-Iranian tensions triggered by the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani will soon subside. He warned that a military confrontation would damage peace and stability throughout the world.

Abe’s comments were made during a meeting with Prince Crown Muhammad bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In addition to Saudi Arabia, Abe will also visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the journey to Middle East countries began on January 11 and will end on January 15. During the visit, Abe explained his decision to deploy a military ship and two patrol aircraft into Gulf waters.

Japan has said it will not join the US-led coalition in the region. Tokyo has carried out its foreign policy while maintaining good relations between the US and Iran.

Nearly 90 percent of Japan’s crude oil supply comes from the Middle East. Since 11 January, security has been carried out in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden ahead of Abe’s visit. (T / P2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)