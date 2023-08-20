Japan, China Allocate $2m to UNRWA

London, MINA – Japan and China have allocated a total of $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, Arab News reported.

Japan contributed $1 million on 18 August to help rebuild health services in the wake of an Israeli Security Forces operation in Jenin refugee camp in July.

The UNRWA health center, the primary healthcare facility in the camp, was badly damaged in the operation and is no longer operational.

The aid will enable the agency to develop and operate a temporary health center in and around the camp for refugees, as well as providing mental health and psychological support.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)