International Women’s Day, 32 Palestinian Women Still in Israeli Prisons

Ramallah, MINA – While the world is getting ready to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation authorities are still detaining 32 female Palestinian freedom fighters.

The Palestinian Prisoners Association (PPS) said the Palestinian female fighters detained included 11 mothers and one child under the age of 15.

“A total of 17 women were sentenced to various prison terms, the highest being 16 years for two women, one from East Jerusalem and one from within Israel,” PPS said in a statement quoted by Wafa.

Israel has arrested more than 16,000 Palestinian women since the start of its occupation in June 1967 for their resistance activities, mainly during the first and second intifadas.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation forces killed 60 Palestinian women, including 22 minors during the period from August 3, 2021 to August 3, 2022, the Al-Mezan Center for human rights said.

Al-Mezan Center details, four women were killed by artillery shells, 56 by missiles, while another 645, including 248 minors suffered various injuries as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in May 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)