International Ulema Calls for Friday Sermons to Support Al-Aqsa

Doha, MINA – The International Union of Muslim Ulema (al-Ittihaad al-‘Aalami li ‘Ulama’i al-Muslimin) on Tuesday called on Islamic countries to deliver Friday sermons on support for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, to keep alive the Palestinian struggle.

On February 22, the international organization declared the last week of Rajab (March 8-14) as “Al-Quds Week and the blessed Jerusalem.”

In his statement, he mentioned several proposed activities to revive Al-Quds Week, including a call for congregational Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa in the last week of Rajab.

In an appeal signed by Secretary General Prof. Dr. Syaikh Ali Muhyiddin Al-Qaradaghi, asked Muslims around the world to “take peaceful action to reveal the right to struggle for Al-Quds and revive it in the soul, demand justice, and call on the world to support it.”

Al-Qaradaghi added that “supporting Al-Aqsa and seeking to liberate Jerusalem and Palestine is a legal duty and mental need and basic right of Muslims,” ​​and stressed “this duty rests on the shoulders of every individual Muslim according to his abilities and authority.”

“Al-Quds International Week is the beginning of the road to victory and liberation, and will continue in its effective activities until next year,” he continued.

According to the Al-Ittihad website, the announcement was to support Almurabithun in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, Al-Aqsa Mosque and throughout Palestine, “on the occasion of commemorating the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, on 27 Rajab, 583 H led by Salahuddin Al- Ayyubi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)