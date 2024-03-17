International Seminar on Palestine Held in STS Al-Aziziyah Sabang, Aceh

Sabang, MINA – Al-Aziziyah College of Sharia Science (STIS) Sabang City, Aceh Province will hold an International Seminar “Ramadhan Month of Palestine Liberation” at Meunasah Jurong Blang Tunong, Sabang on Monday, after midday prayers.

The seminar, which was held in collaboration with Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Sabang Bureau, invited Shaikh Prof. Dr. Umar Abdullah Shalah, Palestinian cleric in the 1445 Ramadhan Safari series in various regions in Indonesia.

Appearing as another speaker, Ust. Ali Farkhan Tsani, International Al-Quds Ambassador, alumni of Muassasah Al-Quds Ad-Dauliyah Yemen, who is also Senior Editor of MINA News.

Chairman of the AWG Sabang Bureau, Sjafrizal said that the seminar was held to increase the solidarity of the Indonesian people in particular and Muslims in general towards the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence.

“The momentum of the holy month of Ramadan is certainly the best time to increase our concern, especially the people of Aceh, towards Palestine,” he said.

The committee also provided an ‘international e-certificate’ for participants who attended this scientific activity.

The seminar is planned to be opened by the Chair of STIS Al-Aziziyah, Abiya Dr. Imran Abu Bakar and remarks from the Chair of the STIS Delma, Alvi Dahlia.

The committee also openly invited ulema, officials, community leaders, academics, activists, students and the people of Sabang and Aceh in general to attend the special Ramadhan event with Palestinian Ulema, and listen directly to the latest developments in Palestine in general and Gaza in particular.

For information and registration, participants can contact the Chair of the AWG Sabang Bureau, Sjafrizal on WA number: 0813-6070-2394 (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)