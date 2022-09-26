Indonesian Vice President to Attend Funeral of Former Japanese PM Abe (Setwapres)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin, his wife Mrs. Hj. Wury Ma’ruf Amin and his entourage departed for Japan to attend the funeral of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday, September 25.

They left with Presidential Aircraft BBJ2/A-001 to go to Tokyo Haneda International Airport.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and the Jakarta Provincial Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) also participated in realizing their departure at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport and they will be in Japan until Wednesday.

The Vice President and his wife will attend on Tuesday the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan who died after being shot by a man while he was giving a speech.

After attending funeral, the Vice President will meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the Akasaka Palace to discuss several strategic issues between the two countries.

On Wednesda, the Vice President and his entourage will return to Jakarta. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)