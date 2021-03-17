Indonesian Ulema Issues Fatwa of Vaccination During Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has allowed Muslims who fast in the month of Ramadan to vaccinate against Covid-19.

In the MUI Fatwa Number 13 of 2021, injection of the Covid-19 vaccine does not invalidate fasting.

Head of the MUI Fatwa Division Asrorun Niam Sholeh also advised the government to continue vaccinating during the month of Ramadan to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

“The law of vaccinating Covid-19 for Muslims who are fasting by means of intramuscular injection is permissible as long as it does not cause harm,” Asrorun Niam Sholeh explained in his official statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the government can carry out vaccinations at night during Ramadan to avoid the danger due to the physical condition of Muslims who are weak due to fasting during the day.

“Muslims are obliged to participate in the Covid-19 vaccination program implemented by the Government to achieve group immunity and be free from the plague,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)