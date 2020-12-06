Indonesian Social Minister Suspected Corruption of Covid-19 Assistances

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named Social Minister Juliari P Batubara as a suspect in the Covid-19 social assistance corruption case on Sunday.

Juliari is suspected of accepting bribes worth around IDR 17 billion from partners in the provision of Covid-19 social assistance for the Jakarta, Bogor Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi areas.

Apart from Social Affairs Minister Juliari, the KPK also named two other suspects from the Ministry of Social Affairs, namely Matheus Joko Santoso as the official commitment maker at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Adi Wahyono, as well as two private parties Ardian IM and Harry Sidabuke.

The KPK also confiscated funds to be handed over worth Rp. 14.5 billion.

In a press conference on Sunday, KPK chairman Firli Bahuri said the determination of the five suspects took place after an arrest operation (OTT) on Saturday, December 5.

Firli explained that the case stems from information related to the alleged receipt of money by state officials given by Ardian IM as private and Harry Sidabuke to Matheus Joko Santoso as the official commitment maker at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Adi Wahyono and Minister Juliari.

Meanwhile, specifically for Juliari, said Firli, the money was given through Matheus Joko Santoso and Shelvy N as the secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The suspected givers, namely Ardian and Harry, have prepared Rp. 14.5 billion in cash which is kept in a Jakarta apartment.

KPK found money in a number of foreign currency denominations. Respectively, which is around IDR 11.9 billion, around USD 171,085 and around SGD 23,000.

KPK chairman Firli Bahuri asked Juliari to cooperate and at 2:45 a.m. Juliari turned himself in to the KPK. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)