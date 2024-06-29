Former Minister of Agriculture Yasin Limpo Sentenced to 12 Years

Jakarta, MINA – Public prosecutor Meyer Simanjuntak of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has demanded a 12-year prison sentence for former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). SYL is also facing fines and restitution demands.

These details emerged during the sentencing hearing at the Central Jakarta District Court on Friday (June 28, 2024). The prosecution argued that SYL had been evasive and not transparent during the trial.

“I demand that the panel of judges impose a sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment on the defendant Syahrul Yasin Limpo, reduced by the time already spent in detention, and a fine of IDR 500 million or an alternative of six months’ imprisonment,” Meyer stated during the session, as reported by Republika online.

The KPK prosecutor also demanded that SYL pay restitution. “I charge Syahrul Yasin Limpo with paying restitution totaling IDR 44,269,777,204 and an additional USD 30,000, subtracted by the amount seized and confiscated in this case,” Meyer added.

It was stipulated that if SYL fails to pay the restitution within one month after the final legal verdict, his assets may be seized by the KPK prosecutors. These assets would then be auctioned to cover the restitution amount.

“If the proceeds are insufficient to cover the restitution, a four-year prison sentence will be imposed,” Meyer explained.

Meyer believed that SYL had been convincingly proven guilty of corruption offenses, jointly and continuously.

SYL was also demanded by the KPK prosecutor to fulfill the obligation of restitution. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)