Corruption Trial of Netanyahu to Resume in February

Tel Aviv, MINA – The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to resume in February, according to Israel’s top court on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Netanyahu’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust will resume starting February,” the High Court of Justice said in a statement cited by The Jerusalem Post.

The trial was scheduled to resume in October, but was halted following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 with Israel launching a retaliatory military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Netanyahu’s trial resumed in December by the court acceded to a defense request that hearings be held only twice a week, citing the premier’s lack of availability to prepare for the testimonies of new key witnesses amid the Gaza war.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in one case, and charges of fraud and breach of trust in two other cases. He denies wrongdoing.

The first session of Netanyahu’s corruption trial was held on May 24, 2020. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)