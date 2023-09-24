Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrations  Continue in New York

New York, MINA – Demonstrations called for by Jewish groups in the United States continued in front of the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, some against the so-called judicial reforms in Israel, and others against the far right-wing government practices and crimes against the Palestinian people. WAFA reported on Saturday.

Hundreds of Israelis, Jews and peace activists participated in the demonstrations, which have continued since the first day of Netanyahu’s arrival in the US to participate in the work of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The participants held posters against Netanyahu’s visit, stating that he was not welcome, and banners using lasers on the United Nations building calling for not to believe his lies.

Some of them raised the Palestinian flag and banners denouncing the Israeli crimes and calling for holding Netanyahu’s government accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

That dozens of Jewish rabbis demonstrated during Netanyahu’s speech before the General Assembly and in protest against his meeting with US President Joe Biden and with American Jewish leaders. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

