Israeli Ongoing Attacks in Gaza Kills 32 more Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least 32 more Palestinians were killed and 69 others injured over the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 32 martyrs and 69 injured during the past 24 hours,” said a ministry statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where at least 34,388 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,437 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

