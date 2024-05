Palestinian Medical Find Third Mass Grave at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian medical teams have found a third mass grave at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office said on Wednesday.

“Some 49 dead bodies have so far been exhumed from the mass grave and efforts are still underway to search for more,” it added in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least seven mass graves have been found in the Gaza Strip as Israel continued its brutal offensive on the enclave that has left more than 34,800 people dead and injured over 78,400 others since Oct. 7, 2023.

Three mass graves were found at Al-Shifa Hospital, three at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, and one inside Kamel Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the media office said.

“At least 520 bodies have been exhumed from the seven mass graves,” it added.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called on the international community to intervene to halt Israel’s deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

The discovery of a new mass grave “is new evidence of the brutality of the criminal occupation army in its systematic aggression against our people and the medical sector,” it said in a statement.

“The (Israeli) occupation seeks to destroy the foundations of life (in Gaza) to achieve its plans of extermination and displacement.”

The Palestinian group called on all human rights groups “to document these crimes and send to the International Criminal Court and other competent courts to hold this rogue entity and its criminal leaders accountable.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)