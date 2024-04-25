At Least 334 Bodies Found in Mass Grave at Nasser Hospital: Officials

Civil Defense teams find bodies buried in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on April 21, 2024. (Photo:Anas Zeyad Fteha/Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians uncovered 51 more bodies on Wednesday from a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Some 30 victims have been identified, while efforts are still underway to identify the others,” said Ismail al-Thawabta, the director-general of Gaza’s government media office, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He said at least 334 bodies have so far been found in the mass grave since Saturday.

The bodies were discovered after the Israeli army withdrew from Khan Younis on April 7 following a 4-month ground offensive in the city.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. More than 34,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)