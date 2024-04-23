Mass Grave Found in Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex

Civil Defense announced the discovery of 190 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. Sunday, April 21 2024. (Photo: Al Manar)

Gaza, MINA – On the 198th day of Israel’s brutal military operation in Gaza, Civil Defense announced the discovery of 190 bodies from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis on Sunday.

In addition, a thousand Palestinians are still missing. Al-Manar reported.

These people are victims of relentless attacks by Israeli forces against civilians, health facilities, and shelters, especially in Rafah.

Civil Defense Spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said that the bodies found were Palestinians from various demographics, including many women and children.

These people had been killed by the occupying army when it stormed Nasser’s compound and then buried en masse inside the compound.

Although Israeli troops have withdrawn from certain areas of Gaza, search operations to find more bodies are still ongoing. Many are believed to still be inside the complex.

Basal also highlighted the forced disappearance tactics used by Israeli forces, with around two thousand Palestinians missing following the withdrawal of occupying forces from several areas of Gaza. The fate of these people is still unknown. There is still uncertainty as to whether they were detained or buried secretly.

The recent withdrawal of occupying forces from Khan Yunis has allowed a search for bodies and the discovery of a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex.

Previously, occupying forces had carried out violent attacks on the compound, targeting medical personnel and refugees, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)