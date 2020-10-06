Shaykh Ikrima Sabri: Conspiracy Happened Against Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The head of the Supreme Islamic Authority in Jerusalem, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, warned that what happened in Jerusalem is a big conspiracy targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque and emptying the city of local residents.

Shaykh Sabri pointed out that in the past two Fridays there have been deliberate restrictions on the people of Jerusalem and preventing them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Meanwhile, the settlers (illegal Jews) had absolute convenience and protection during their repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound,” he said as reported by Wakalah Quds.

He questioned, “Why should the occupation forces ask for the identity of Muslims who wish to pray at Al-Aqsa?”, While Jewish settlers come from all directions to perform Talmudic rituals in the Al-Aqsa area with full protection from the Israeli occupation authorities.

“We see discrimination in a bad, hurtful and conspiracy way. “The occupation is completely unsuitable and in any way to impose its sovereignty over the Old City of Jerusalem,” he continued.

He warned that deliberate or unintentional neglect of the Arab and Islamic world about the city of Jerusalem has prompted the occupation to take more racist action against the people of Jerusalem.

“Regardless of Israeli actions against the Al-Quds people, we have not witnessed any violent protests or intense pressure against the occupation from the Arab world to force Israel to withdraw from its aggressive actions against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he continued.

He noted the occupation’s actions that were unfair to them by destroying their homes, arrests, deportations, fines, and other things. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)