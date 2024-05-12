80 Bodies Buried in Mass Grave of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Medical Complex

Around 80 bodies buried in three mass graves were found in the courtyard of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, Saturday (11/5/2024). (Photo: WAFA)

Gaza, MINA – Around 80 bodies buried in three mass graves were found in the courtyard of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City on Saturday. This adds to the mass graves discovered since the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the compound two months ago.

A medical source in Gaza was reported by Wafa to explain that so far, more than 520 bodies have been found in seven mass graves in hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip.

The mass graves were discovered over the past few months following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Nasser Medical Complex, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and others.

They pointed out that “visual examination of bodies exhumed from mass graves showed that most were patients who received no medical care.

“We found bodies torn apart by Israeli army vehicles that ran over the bodies of martyrs, and we found disembodied heads in mass graves in the grounds of the Shifa Complex,” the source added.

Previously l, local health authorities confirmed that the number of Palestinian deaths due to Israeli attacks since October 7 had increased to 34,971, with an additional 78,641 people suffering from injuries. The majority of victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulances and rescue teams are still unable to reach the many victims and bodies trapped under rubble or strewn on the streets in the war-torn enclave.

Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of Palestinian ambulance and civil defense teams in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)