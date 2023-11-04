Netanyahu: Israel Rejects Ceasefire Until Hamas Frees Hostages

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that he rejects a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He indicated that an end to the fighting could only be realized if Hamas freed more than 240 people, consisting of Israelis and foreigners, who were being held hostage in Gaza.

“Israel rejects a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Friday.

Currently, Israel is known not only to launch air attacks on Gaza. Since October 27 2023, they have been carrying out land combat operations.

Israeli troops faced fierce resistance from members of Palestinian resistance groups. According to Israeli media, Haaretz, so far 23 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the confrontation in Gaza.

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz admitted that he was devastated to see photos and videos of the fighting in Gaza which killed his country’s troops. He said the personnel killed included members of the elite Givati ​​brigade.

“We are going through difficult times, and we will witness even more difficult times, and our goal is to change the reality in Gaza from the start,” Gantz said in a statement to the Israeli public on Thursday, quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

He added that Israeli troops were using all their capabilities to rescue Israeli citizens held captive by Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)