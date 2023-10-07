An Indonesian Hospital Staff in Gaza was Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, MINA – A staff member of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahyia, Gaza died or was martyred today, Saturday as a result of an Israeli military airstrike.

A Wafa correspondent said at least one Israeli missile hit the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, killing one worker and injuring others and causing damage to critical hospital equipment.

Four Palestinians were previously killed in Israeli attacks in the northern and central Gaza Strip, according to reports.

On the same day, the Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Israel, in response to the ongoing desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities and Jewish extremists.

Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)